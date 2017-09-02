Man seriously hurt in weapon attack near train station

The assault happened close to Bathgate train station in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Bathgate: Man taken to hospital after attack. Google 2017

A man has been seriously injured by a group of men in a weapon attack near a train station.

The assault happened close to Bathgate train station in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Friday at 11.15pm.

A 36-year-old man was attacked by three men before fighting them off and running away.

The group caught up with him on the town's Marjoribanks Street, near to Academy Place, where one of the men used a weapon to assault him.

The man who was attacked was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston with serious injuries.

Detective Lynn Myles said: "Our enquiries are continuing to trace the suspects.

"Anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals, or who has information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact police immediately."

The first man in the group is between 5ft 6in and 5ft 9in and has blonde hair. He is of a medium build and was wearing a black long sleeved shirt and dark jeans.

Police believe the second man is around 20 years old, 5ft 9in and has short dark hair. He also has a slim face and was wearing a dark green jacket, dark trousers, and a dark beanie.

The third is 5ft 6in and is between 16 and 20 years old. He has long dark hair and was wearing a dark green jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.