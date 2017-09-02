Block of flats set alight as stairwell goes up in flames

Emergency services were called to Harvesters Way in Edinburgh on Saturday morning.

Blaze: Investigation underway in Edinburgh. Google 2017

A block of flats has been deliberately set on fire in Edinburgh.

The blaze happened in a communal stairwell within the building on Harvesters Way on Saturday.

A resident living in the block alerted emergency services shortly after 2.10am.

Nobody was injured and a no one had to be evacuated.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts said: "We are treating this as deliberate fire raising and are carrying out enquiries in the local area today."