Block of flats set alight as stairwell goes up in flames
Emergency services were called to Harvesters Way in Edinburgh on Saturday morning.
A block of flats has been deliberately set on fire in Edinburgh.
The blaze happened in a communal stairwell within the building on Harvesters Way on Saturday.
A resident living in the block alerted emergency services shortly after 2.10am.
Nobody was injured and a no one had to be evacuated.
Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts said: "We are treating this as deliberate fire raising and are carrying out enquiries in the local area today."