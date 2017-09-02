Serious crash in historic castle grounds during wedding

The incident happened at Fingask Castle in Perth and Kinross on Saturday.

The grounds of a castle have been closed after a serious crash during a wedding.

The incident happened at Fingask Castle in Perth and Kinross at 5.40pm on Saturday.

Officers have closed the entrance to the estate.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There has been a serious crash in the castle grounds and we are still dealing with this.

"The road will be closed while enquiries are ongoing."

Crash: A wedding was taking place at the time of the incident. STV