Man dies in crash on castle grounds during wedding

Fingask Castle: Entrance was blocked off. STV

A man has died in a crash on the grounds of a castle during a wedding.

Emergency services were called to Fingask Castle in Perth and Kinross at 5.40pm on Saturday.

The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

STV News understands the crash happened while a wedding was taking place at the castle.

Officers blocked the entrance to the estate while investigations were carried out.