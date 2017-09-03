Man dies in crash on castle grounds during wedding
The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Fingask Castle in Perth and Kinross.
A man has died in a crash on the grounds of a castle during a wedding.
Emergency services were called to Fingask Castle in Perth and Kinross at 5.40pm on Saturday.
The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
STV News understands the crash happened while a wedding was taking place at the castle.
Officers blocked the entrance to the estate while investigations were carried out.