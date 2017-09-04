  • STV
  • MySTV

Queen officially opens new £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The monarch cut the ribbon in a ceremony on the south side of the bridge.

Queensferry Crossing: Nicola Sturgeon looks on as Queen cuts the ribbon.
Queensferry Crossing: Nicola Sturgeon looks on as Queen cuts the ribbon. Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/ PA Images

The Queen has formally opened the Queensferry Crossing, 53 years to the day after she opened the Forth Road Bridge.

The monarch, wearing a thistle brooch, cut the ribbon on the third bridge over the Forth on Monday morning.

The 1.7-mile structure had its first traffic last week and will fully open to vehicles on Thursday.

In a ceremony on the south side of the bridge, the crossing was blessed by the moderator of the Church of Scotland before the ribbon was cut.

Bridge: Hundreds of people gathered for the ceremony.
Bridge: Hundreds of people gathered for the ceremony. Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/ PA Images

Crowds of hundreds of people had gathered for the opening ceremony, with many waving saltire flags.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Edinburgh lord provost Frank Ross also attended, while the Queen was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

The opening is Philip's first official appearance since he retired from solo royal engagements in August.

The royal party then crossed the bridge to unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the crossing at the Cube Arena on the north side.

The Queen hailed the three crossings over the Forth as she spoke to the gathered crowd.

She said: "The three magnificent structures we see here span three centuries, are all feats of modern engineering and a tribute to the vision and remarkable skill of those who designed and built them."

Earlier, workers who helped build the bridge and local schoolchildren met the Queen and Prince Philip.

The RAF's display team, the Red Arrows, marked the occasion with a fly-past over the bridge.

Opening: Her Majesty opened the Forth Road Bridge in 1964.
Opening: Her Majesty opened the Forth Road Bridge in 1964. PA

On September 4, 1964, the Queen opened the nearby Forth Road Bridge before being driven across its span.

Construction began on the £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing in 2011 and it was handed over to the Scottish Government last week.

The first traffic passed over the bridge on Wednesday and Thursday before it closed for opening celebrations on Friday.

At the weekend, 50,000 people walked across the bridge as part of the Queensferry Crossing Experience.

Around 250,000 people had applied to take part in the "once in a lifetime" event, as there is no pedestrian walkway over the new bridge.

https://stv.tv/news/features/1396623-a-feat-of-engineering-queensferry-crossing-by-the-numbers/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.