Boy, 17, dies in smash into parked van in Edinburgh

A 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were also injured in the crash on Sunday.

Regent Road: Shut for six hours after crash CC by Graham Robson

A 17-year-old boy has died in a smash with a parked van in Edinburgh.

Two others were also injured in the crash on Regent Road at 9.25pm on Sunday.

The teenager, who was behind the wheel of the Ford Fiesta when it collided with the Citroen Relay van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A seriously injured 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were taken Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The 21-year-old remains in hospital while the teenager has been released.

Police Scotland's sergeant Fraser Wood said: "Tragically, this incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We are still working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and anyone who was on Regent Road at the time and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please get in touch."

Regent Road was shut for six hours following the collision.

