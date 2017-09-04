ATM robbed from shop in ram raid with stolen Land Rover

Police looking for three men over the theft in Innerleithen in the Borders.

Police: Land Rover stolen from Bathgate (file pic). STV

Ram-raiders made off with a cash machine after driving a stolen 4x4 vehicle into a shop.

The grey Land Rover was driven into a convenience store on Ballantyne Street in the Borders town of Innerleithen at about 4.20am on Monday.

The vehicle, which had the registration plate SP08 HFA, had earlier been stolen from Bathgate, West Lothian.

During the raid, an ATM was pulled from the premises and its contents stolen.

The Land Rover then made off down Horsbrugh Street towards the A7, damaging a number of parked cars as the raiders made their getaway.

The stolen vehicle is believed to have travelled north towards Edinburgh and was last seen in Mayfield, Midlothian.

Detective constable Steven Irvine said: "This is a serious crime that has amounted to damage to the premises and local road closures, which will unfortunately have an impact on the local community.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Innerleithen area during the early hours of Monday morning or who has seen the vehicle since.

"Three men are believed to have been involved in the theft and were seen in the vehicle on Ballantyne Street shortly before the ram raid.

"Anyone with further information or who can help us identify the persons involved should contact police immediately."

