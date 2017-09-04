First person convicted under new 'revenge porn' law

Kenneth Robinson repeatedly threatened to upload a video of a former partner online.

Law: Case called at Jedburgh Sheriff Court. Google 2017

The first person in Scotland to be convicted under a new law to tackle "revenge porn" has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

Kenneth Robinson, 59, from Blyth in Northumberland, threatened to upload an intimate video of a former partner to the internet.

Robinson was convicted under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act 2016, which came into force in July this year.

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, sheriff Peter Paterson ordered him to pay his victim £200 and banned him from contacting her for three years.

Robinson had earlier admitted breaching section 2(1) of the act, which makes it an offence to disclose or threaten to disclose photographs or films of another person in an "intimate situation".

He had repeatedly threatened to upload a video of this former partner to the internet and sent her numerous emails.

His former partner is from the Scottish Borders and the offence took place in early July.

A similar law came into force in England and Wales in April 2015 and has led to hundreds of prosecutions.

'It is designed to cause fear, alarm or distress and often used to humiliate, threaten and control the victim.' Anne Marie Hicks, procurator fiscal

While "revenge porn" cases have been prosecuted under previous legislation in Scotland, in April 2014 the lord advocate Frank Mulholland called for a specific law to send a signal to potential offenders.

Robinson's case is the first to be prosecuted under the new law in Scotland.

Anne Marie Hicks, national procurator fiscal for domestic abuse said: "This conviction under the new legislation sends a clear message that behaviour like this is unacceptable and that those who disclose or threaten to disclose intimate images will be dealt with seriously by the criminal justice system.

"This type of offending is often used as a form of online domestic abuse. It is designed to cause fear, alarm or distress and often used to humiliate, threaten and control the victim.

"Those affected may be too embarrassed to come forward or fear they will be blamed."

She added: "I hope the prosecution and outcome in this case will provide reassurance to victims and that they will have greater confidence to report cases.

"This type of offending is never acceptable and victims are in no way responsible just because they may have consented to an image being taken.

"(The Crown Office) will continue to work closely with Police Scotland, and other partners, including Scottish Women's Aid, Rape Crisis Scotland and Assist, to tackle all forms of abuse within intimate partner relationships and we strongly encourage anyone who has been a victim of any such offences to report this to the police."

