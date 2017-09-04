Teenager who died after smashing into parked van named

Abdul Sajjad, 17, hit the vehicle on Regent Road in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Abdul Sajjad: Family paid tribute in police statement. Google 2017/Police Scotland

A teenager who died after the car he was driving crashed into a parked van has been named.

Abdul Sajjad, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Regent Road, Edinburgh, at 9.25pm on Sunday.

His two passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 15 year-old boy, were injured in the incident.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Adbul's family said: "Abdul was a beloved son, brother and friend.

"He was an independent man who worked hard and dreamed big, putting others in front of himself and always making others smile.

"As a family we will now come together to grieve for Abdul and would ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Police confirmed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

Adul, from Edinburgh, was driving a Ford Fiesta when it collided with the Citroen Relay van around 9.25pm on Sunday.

The teenage passenger was released but the older man remains in hospital.

Police Scotland's Sergeant Fraser Wood said: "Tragically, this incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"We are still working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and anyone who was on Regent Road at the time and witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please get in touch."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Fettes via 101 and quote incident number 4045 on September 3.

