Woman in serious condition after falling onto bypass

She fell from a bridge at the Calder junction on the A720 in Edinburgh at around 4pm.

Fall: Rush hour disruption caused on Edinburgh city bypass. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A woman is seriously injured after falling from a bridge onto the carriageway of the Edinburgh city bypass.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Monday at the Calder junction on the A720 when a woman fell from the overpass.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she is in a serious condition.

Police closed the road off eastbound while a separate road accident closed lanes westbound from Hermiston Gait to Sheriffhall, causing rush hour delays for drivers.

The bypass has since been reopened in both directions.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to the A720 Edinburgh city bypass at around 4pm on Monday after a female fell from an overpass at Calder junction onto the carriageway.

"The road was closed while emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she is in a serious condition.

"Officers are now carrying out enquiries to establish the exact circumstances and any witnesses are asked to contact officers at Wester Hailes Police Station on 101 quoting incident 2351 of September 4."

