Human remains discovered within popular forest in Fife

Police believe the remains found in the Devilla Forest, Kincardine, are of a man.

Devilla Forest: Members of the public discovered remains. CC by Richard Webb / Cropped

Human remains have been found within a forest in Fife popular among cyclists and walkers.

Members of the public contacted police at around 12pm on Sunday after coming across what are believed to be the remains of a man in the Devilla Forrest, Kincardine.

Investigations are ongoing to establish his identity and the circumstances around his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone who believes they may have any useful information is asked to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Scott Cunningham, from Fife Division, said: "Identifying this person is my main priority.

"Therefore I am appealing to members of the public who may not have seen a relative, friend or neighbour over the past few weeks or months and believe they may have known or frequented this area to please contact the police.

"This person wore glasses and was wearing outdoor clothing including a blue short sleeved 'Kalenji' t-shirt, grey trousers with black patches on the knees and black 'Quechua' walking shoes.

"There was also a black and red rucksack found.

"We are also keen to speak to members of the public who remember seeing anyone going into the Devilla Forrest in the past few weeks or months, as this may help us with identifying this person."

Those with information can contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 1754 of September 3.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

