Rapist repeatedly assaulted two women over eight years

George Currie held a knife to one of his victims and ordered her to abort baby.

Court: Currie jailed for eight years (file pic).

A man repeatedly raped and assaulted two women over an eight-year period.

George Currie left both victims "clearly traumatised" by their ordeal, a judge said.

Currie targeted the women between 2008 and 2016 in Midlothian and demanded one terminate her baby.

The 27-year-old had earlier been found guilty of seven charges, including rape and domestic assault, and was jailed for eight years on Tuesday.

Sentencing him at the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Arthurson said Currie already had a "deplorable" criminal record for violence.

The judge added: "A substantial custodial sentence is inevitable."

He also said Currie, of Piershill in Edinburgh, was deemed to have a "high risk" of offending in the future.

Currie repeatedly raped the first victim. She was also told to abort her child and had a knife held at her.

The other victim suffered a similar ordeal as she was raped, punched, kicked and had her hair pulled.

Currie was also put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.