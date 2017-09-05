Thousands of children walk over Queensferry Crossing

The event is the last opportunity for the public to cross the bridge as pedestrians.

Thousands of schoolchildren have walked across the Queensferry Crossing before it reopens to traffic later this week.

The new £1.35bn bridge was formally opened by the Queen on Monday, exactly 53 years after she opened the nearby Forth Road Bridge.

The crossing will be a motorway with no pedestrian access once it is fully operational.

Tuesday's event was the final opportunity for the public to walk on the Queensferry Crossing, which is expected to carry traffic over the Forth for well over a century.

A total of 10,000 people were able to walk across the bridge, including pupils and staff from 13 schools located near the structure.

There were 3000 representatives from local communities on either side of the Forth also taking part.

The old Forth Road Bidge will be used for public transport.

Deputy first minister John Swinney joined the groups crossing over the bridge on Tuesday.

He said: "The Queensferry Crossing is one of the biggest infrastructure projects of its kind in the world. To go from inception to opening in under a decade is a momentous feat of planning and engineering.

"The project has had a particularly strong focus on community liaison and hosted over 70,000 visitors, including 23,000 school pupils at its dedicated contact and education centre.

"It is therefore fantastic that so many children and representatives from those communities living closest to the bridge are being given the opportunity to celebrate in this historic occasion and create a lasting legacy for the future."

At the weekend, 50,000 members of the public were given the opportunity to walk across the 1.7-mile span as part of the Queensferry Crossing Experience.

They were chosen from a ballot in which more than 200,000 people applied to take part.

Traffic will return to the bridge in the early hours of Thursday after the first vehicles were able to use it last week.

