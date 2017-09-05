  • STV
  • MySTV

Edinburgh Trams: 'Shroud of secrecy' over some of project

STV

Former Edinburgh City Council leader Jenny Dawe gives evidence to judge-led inquiry.

Trams: Councillors 'kept in the dark' over aspects of £776m scheme.
Trams: Councillors 'kept in the dark' over aspects of £776m scheme. © STV

The former leader of Edinburgh City Council said there was a "shroud of secrecy" over some of the city's trams project.

Jenny Dawe said councillors may have been "kept in the dark" over aspects of the £776m transport scheme.

The Edinburgh Trams inquiry, which is being led by former lord advocate Lord Hardie, aims to establish why the project was delivered several years late and over budget.

Ms Dawe, who led the council administration between 2007 and 2012, was the first witness to give evidence in the inquiry.

She stressed the local authority's decision-making was not affected by the alleged lack of transparency from the arms-length body Transport Initiatives Edinburgh (Tie).

Ms Dawe told the inquiry there was a "huge amount of secrecy", particularly surrounding a dispute between the council and contractors.

'I think I found it most frustrating when it was concerning the dispute resolution process.'
Jenny Dawe, former council leader

Asked by Jonathan Lake QC, senior counsel to the inquiry, about the impact of confidentiality on the project, she said: "I think I found it most frustrating when it was concerning the dispute resolution process...

"The information we were getting was that the dispute resolution was going in favour of Tie - they described it as a win or lose situation, we were winning and the other side was losing... it soon became obvious that that really wasn't perhaps quite what the situation was.

"It would have been useful to have been given a bit more information at times."

She added: "Also about the costs and the timing, very often we were told, 'Oh no we can't tell you that' particularly when matters reached what might be called a stand-off with the consortium.

"We were basically told, 'No we can't give you that information'.

"Certainly the implication was 'You can't be trusted not to tell the consortium what we, Tie, are thinking and so we're not going to give you information'."

Ms Dawe said she formed the impression from discussions with others that "perhaps Tie were being bullish about things when they shouldn't have been".

She said the dispute process was "quite convoluted" and the council was asked to take the view that Tie was pursuing the correct strategy.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1397033-inquiry-into-trams-project-to-begin-hearing-evidence/ | default

The former leader said that by a point in 2011, the council had taken 74 decisions concerning the tram project.

She said: "Every time that we as a council took a decision on the trams project we did that on the basis that we felt we had enough information to reach the conclusion that we did."

Asked if claims of confidentiality by officials had hampered decision-making, she said: "I don't think it impeded the decision-making.

"However, I have to put a caveat to that, in that looking at the documents for this inquiry I have found that there were internal, highly confidential memos going around which did suggest that councillors were perhaps being kept in the dark.

"But at the time, apart from the shroud of secrecy around certain aspects of the details of disputes and the precise amount of money that was likely to be required, we felt we had enough."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.