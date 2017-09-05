Edinburgh Trams: 'Shroud of secrecy' over some of project

Former Edinburgh City Council leader Jenny Dawe gives evidence to judge-led inquiry.

Trams: Councillors 'kept in the dark' over aspects of £776m scheme. © STV

The former leader of Edinburgh City Council said there was a "shroud of secrecy" over some of the city's trams project.



Jenny Dawe said councillors may have been "kept in the dark" over aspects of the £776m transport scheme.

The Edinburgh Trams inquiry, which is being led by former lord advocate Lord Hardie, aims to establish why the project was delivered several years late and over budget.

Ms Dawe, who led the council administration between 2007 and 2012, was the first witness to give evidence in the inquiry.

She stressed the local authority's decision-making was not affected by the alleged lack of transparency from the arms-length body Transport Initiatives Edinburgh (Tie).

Ms Dawe told the inquiry there was a "huge amount of secrecy", particularly surrounding a dispute between the council and contractors.

'I think I found it most frustrating when it was concerning the dispute resolution process.' Jenny Dawe, former council leader

Asked by Jonathan Lake QC, senior counsel to the inquiry, about the impact of confidentiality on the project, she said: "I think I found it most frustrating when it was concerning the dispute resolution process...

"The information we were getting was that the dispute resolution was going in favour of Tie - they described it as a win or lose situation, we were winning and the other side was losing... it soon became obvious that that really wasn't perhaps quite what the situation was.

"It would have been useful to have been given a bit more information at times."

She added: "Also about the costs and the timing, very often we were told, 'Oh no we can't tell you that' particularly when matters reached what might be called a stand-off with the consortium.

"We were basically told, 'No we can't give you that information'.

"Certainly the implication was 'You can't be trusted not to tell the consortium what we, Tie, are thinking and so we're not going to give you information'."

Ms Dawe said she formed the impression from discussions with others that "perhaps Tie were being bullish about things when they shouldn't have been".

She said the dispute process was "quite convoluted" and the council was asked to take the view that Tie was pursuing the correct strategy.

The former leader said that by a point in 2011, the council had taken 74 decisions concerning the tram project.

She said: "Every time that we as a council took a decision on the trams project we did that on the basis that we felt we had enough information to reach the conclusion that we did."

Asked if claims of confidentiality by officials had hampered decision-making, she said: "I don't think it impeded the decision-making.

"However, I have to put a caveat to that, in that looking at the documents for this inquiry I have found that there were internal, highly confidential memos going around which did suggest that councillors were perhaps being kept in the dark.

"But at the time, apart from the shroud of secrecy around certain aspects of the details of disputes and the precise amount of money that was likely to be required, we felt we had enough."

