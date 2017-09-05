Man seriously injured in 'brutal and random' attack

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Eskview Terrace: Man suffered serious head injuries. Google 2017

A man has been seriously injured in a "brutal and random" attack in East Lothian.

The 30-year-old victim was assaulted by an unknown man in Eskview Terrace, Musselburgh, at about 12.50pm on Monday.

He suffered serious head injuries and remains at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The attacker, who is described as being in his 20s, was accompanied by two dogs and wore a light grey hoodie with blue jeans.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective sergeant Lynsey Thomson of Dalkeith CID said: "This was a brutal and random attack and we are keen to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Eskview Terrace area of Musselburgh around lunchtime on Monday, September 4, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact officers at Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 1533 of September 4, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

