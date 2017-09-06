Body of man discovered as two houses cordoned off

A car with smashed windows was also spotted on Keltyhill Avenue in Kelty, Fife.

Death: Police cordoned off two houses.

The death of a man whose body was found in Fife is being treated as unexplained.

The 38-year-old man was found in Kelty around 11am on Wednesday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Keltyhill Avenue and two houses were cordoned off.

A car with smashed windows was seen outside the properties.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a 38-year-old man at Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty on Wednesday, September 6.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they sent paramedics to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 11.05am today to attend an address on Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty.

"We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene."

Investigation: Police and paramedics called out.

