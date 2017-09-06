  • STV
Man could have lain dead in forest for several months

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Police are trying to identify the human remains found in Devilla Forest in Fife.

Devilla Forest: Man aged between 30 and 45.
Devilla Forest: Man aged between 30 and 45. CC by Richard Webb / Cropped

A man whose body was found in a popular forest in Fife could have lain there for months, according to police.

Detectives are treating the death of the man, whose body was found in Devilla Forest in Kincardine, as unexplained.

So far 11 people have come forward with information following the discovery on Sunday but police are still trying to identify the man.

On Wednesday, a post-mortem revealed he was around 30 to 45 years old.

The man was wearing outdoor clothing including a blue Kalenji T-shirt and black Quechua walking shoes were found with the body, along with a rucksack and glasses.

Anyone who has not heard from a family member or friend for the past few weeks or months has been urged to get in touch.

The remains were reported by passers-by in Devilla Forest, which is popular among walkers and cyclists.

'My number one priority continues to be identifying this person and providing any family or friends with answers.'
DCI Scott Cunningham

Detective chief inspector Scott Cunningham, of Fife CID, said the investigation was still trying to determine exactly how long the man had been there.

He said: "The early estimate is certainly weeks, possibly even into months.

"But we can't be certain at this point. Further examinations are ongoing to confirm that."

He said no families of missing persons had been contacted in relation to the man's death.

Mr Cunningham said: "My number one priority continues to be identifying this person and providing any family or friends with answers as to the cause of their death.

"I'm really grateful for the response so far but I cannot rule out that this person was not local to the Fife area and so I would ask members of the public across the country to have a think about anyone they know of who has clothing like the items found in the Devilla Forrest and who hasn't been seen in a while.

"The death continues to be treated as unexplained at this time and we hope to have more answers following the post-mortem but if anyone out there has any information they believe is of relevance to our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.