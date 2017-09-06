Long delays expected as Queensferry Crossing reopens

New £1.35bn bridge opening to traffic during the night before Thursday morning rush hour.

Busy: Sightseers flocked to bridge when it first opened. Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/ PA Images

Motorists are being warned to expect long delays as the Queensferry Crossing reopens to traffic on Thursday morning.

Vehicles will begin using the new £1.35bn bridge across the Firth of Forth during the night, ahead of the morning rush hour.

The crossing first opened to traffic on August 30 but was closed for celebrations between September 1 and 6, with vehicles using the Forth Road Bridge.

Motorists were hit by long delays on the opening day last week as sightseers flocked to drive over the structure.

A repeat of these problems is expected on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly said: "Demand for using the Queensferry Crossing when it first opened last week was very high.

"People were understandably coming to see the new bridge and this did lead to congestion.

"With the crossing reopening tomorrow we would urge road users to plan their journeys. Traffic is likely to be very heavy and long delays are possible."

He added: "If you are commuting, check Traffic Scotland on Twitter for the latest information before you leave and if you are coming to the area to visit the bridge, we would ask that you do so when traffic is lighter.

"We have seen tremendous levels of interest in the crossing and we really appreciate people's patience as the new arrangements bed-in."

The Queen officially opened the bridge on Monday, a high point in a series of events marking the opening of the structure - the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world.

On Monday of last week, the 1.7-mile crossing was illuminated by a night-time light show to reflect the symbolic handover from contractors to the Scottish Government.

The first cars drove over the bridge in the early hours of August 30 and it closed again on Friday to allow 50,000 people the "once in a lifetime" chance to walk over it at the weekend.

A 40mph speed limit will be in place on the approach roads and over the bridge.

The Forth Road Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists as work continues to make the final connections to the new network.

Later in the year, the Queensferry Crossing will become a motorway and the Forth Road Bridge will become a public transport corridor.

