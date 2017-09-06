Firefighters battle major blaze at Fife warehouse 

Large fire tears through industrial building in Dalgety Bay.

Fire: Five engines on scene. BJB Aerial photography

A major blaze has torn through a warehouse in Fife.

Firefighters were called to the building in Dalgety Bay shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

Six crews and two aerial appliances were being used to tackle the fire.

The unit, in the Hillend Industrial Park, is currently unused and there are no reports of any injuries.

However, witnesses say they have been warned by firefighters to stay indoors while the fire is ongoing due to a potential asbestos risk.

Smoke: Nearby streets have been cordoned off. Craig Donald

A fire service spokesman said: "At 6:37pm on Wednesday, September 6, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire within an unused building in Central Way, Dalgety Bay.

"A total of six appliances, including two aerial appliances, are currently at the scene in the Hillend Industrial Park.

"Crews are using high powered hoses to tackle the flames and a cordon is in place."

