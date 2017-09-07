Huge delays on Queensferry Crossing hours after reopening

Vehicles began using the £1.35bn bridge in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Queensferry Crossing: 40mph speed limit on roads around bridge. Traffic Scotland

Commuters are facing huge tailbacks on the Queensferry Crossing just hours after it reopened.

Vehicles began using the £1.35bn bridge in the early hours of Thursday morning following a week of opening celebrations.

Long delays are being caused, with queues stretching back to the M90 at Masterton and Pitreavie.

Police have also been called after several drivers were reported for using the bus lane on the bridge.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly said: "Demand for using the Queensferry Crossing when it first opened last week was very high.

"People were understandably coming to see the new bridge and this did lead to congestion.

"With the crossing reopening we would urge road users to plan their journeys. Traffic is likely to be very heavy and long delays are possible."

A 40mph speed limit is in place on roads around the bridge.

He added: "If you are commuting, check Traffic Scotland and @trafficscotland on Twitter for the latest information before you leave and if you are coming to the area to visit the bridge, we would ask that you do so when traffic is lighter.

"We have seen tremendous levels of interest in the crossing and we really appreciate people's patience as the new arrangements bed-in."

Inspector Peter Houston said: "We would advise members of the public who currently cross the Firth of Forth as part of their commute to think about disruptions to their journey and to allow for extra travel time as traffic levels adjust.

"Those who are travelling to the crossing for non-essential journeys are asked to consider very careful the timings of their visit and whether their journey is necessary."

The Queen cut the ribbon on the 1.7 mile structure on Monday during its official opening ceremony.

Hundreds gathered for the ceremony while 50,000 people walked across the bridge at the weekend.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.