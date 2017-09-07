Body of man discovered on street sparks investigation

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Eagle Road in Buckhaven.

The body of a man has been found on a street in Fife.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Eagle Road in Buckhaven at 10.25am on Wednesday.

A cordon was put in place after the 42-year-old man was found near garages.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife were called to Eagle Road in Buckhaven at around 10.25am on Wednesday after the body of a 42-year-old man was discovered by a member of the public.

"Enquiries are ongoing, however the death currently does not appear to be suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

