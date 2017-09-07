Edinburgh to Glasgow rail delays over sick passenger

ScotRail announce disruption after incident between Polmont and Linlithgow.

Delay: A passengers took ill on the train. SWNS

Trains are delayed between Edinburgh and Glasgow after a passenger took ill.

ScotRail made the announcement just before 8.30am on Thursday that commuters should expect disruption on the line.

Passengers were reporting trains had already been delayed or cancelled 25 minutes before ScotRail made the announcement.

Some passengers said on Twitter that cancellations and delays meant it had taken over two hours to get to Edinburgh from Glasgow.

A statement from ScotRail said: "Due to a passenger being taken ill on a train between Polmont and Linlithgow disruption is expected until 9am."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.