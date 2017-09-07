Huge blaze extinguished after ripping through warehouse

An investigation will take place into the fire at Hillend Industrial Park in Dalgety Bay.

Blaze: Six crews tackled the flames. BJB Aerial photography

A huge blaze that ripped through a warehouse in Fife has been extinguished.

People living near Hillend Industrial Park in Dalgety Bay were asked to stay indoors over fears of "noxious gases" from the fire.

An investigation will take place into the blaze, which happened at about 6.40pm on Wednesday.



At the height of the incident, six fire crews and two aerial units battled the flames.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 10pm and residents are no longer being advised to stay indoors.

Probe: Fears over 'noxious gases'. Craig Donald

The building is believed to be disused and there were no reports of any injuries.

Police Scotland and the fire service will conduct a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze in the coming days.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers would like to thank the public for their cooperation while the fire was dealt with."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact officers at Dalgety Bay Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 3038 of September 6.

