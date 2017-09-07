Three teenagers charged with assault near train station

A 36-year-old man was seriously injured in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Friday night.

Marjoribanks Street: Man was taken to hospital. Google 2017

Three teenagers have been charged with an assault near a train station.

The 36-year-old man was found seriously injured on Marjoribanks Street in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Friday.

Police said the man was taken to hospital following the incident near the town's train station, which took place at about 11.15pm.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Two boys aged 15 and 14 have also been referred to the Children's Reporter over the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "Detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation."

