Rag'n'Bone Man to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay concert

The singer will bring in the new year in front of thousands at Princes Street Gardens.

Hogmanay: Blues singer shot to fame last year. Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Rag'n'Bone Man will headlining Edinburgh's Hogmanay concert, it has been announced.

The singer will bring in 2018 at a concert in Princes Street Gardens in front of thousands.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Rory Graham, shot to fame following the release of his single Human in July 2016.

His album, also called Human, has sold more than 750,000 copies in five months.

Organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay say support acts will be announced later, with 10,000 tickets going on sale on Tuesday.

Entertainment company Underbelly took over the running of the event this year and has revealed a 60,000-capacity street party will be part of a "revamped" programme.

'Excited to be breaking the New Year in with the Scots at Edinburgh's Hogmanay.' Rag'n'Bone Man

The singer said: "Excited to be breaking the New Year in with the Scots at Edinburgh's Hogmanay, what a sick event for a debut show."

Charlie Wood, director of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "We're delighted to have one of the UK's most exciting new artists headlining Edinburgh's Hogmanay in our first year of producing the event.

"This has been Rag'n'Bone Man's year and so where better to end it than at the mother of all New Year celebrations in Edinburgh."

Edinburgh culture convener Donald Wilson said booking the award-winning act was a "great coup".

He said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay is the place to be to send off the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh as the festival city and kick off 2018 with a stellar musical line-up.

"Rag'n'Bone Man is a great coup for our world-famous Concert in the Gardens.

"Get set to enjoy the best new year party in the UK, if not the world."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.