CCTV appeal after Raith Rovers player struck with coin

Police are trying to identify the man shown in an image from the match.

Appeal: Behaviour was 'reckless'.

A CCTV image has been released after Raith Rovers player Ross Matthews was struck with a coin thrown from the crowd during a match.

It was thrown during the game against Dundee United at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on March 18.

The coin hurled from a section of the away support towards the end of the Scottish Championship match, which Raith won 2-1.

Matthews was struck on the head but was not seriously injured in the incident.

On Thursday, police released a CCTV image of a man they say is of interest to their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information has been asked to come forward.

'Reckless behaviour like this could have resulted in serious injury and such behaviour cannot be tolerated.' Constable Jez Graves

He is described as being in his mid-20s and has a heavy build. He wore dark clothing.

Constable Jez Graves said: "Reckless behaviour like this could have resulted in serious injury and such behaviour cannot be tolerated.

"Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV image, or who has any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, is asked to get in touch immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police at Kirkcaldy via 101, quoting incident number 2251 of September 2, 2017.

