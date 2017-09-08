  • STV
Royal Navy's second aircraft carrier officially named

HMS Prince of Wales was christened with a bottle of whisky by Camilla, Duchess of Rothesay.

Navy: Ship will enter service in 2019. Aircraft Carrier Alliance

The Royal Navy's second new aircraft carrier has been officially named in Rosyth.

HMS Prince of Wales was christened with a bottle of whisky by its sponsor Camilla, the Duchess of Rothesay as Prince Charles looked on.

The 65,000-tonne vessel is the sister ship to HMS Queen Elizabeth, which set sail from the Fife dockyard in June this year.

Senior politicians and veterans also attended the event on Friday, including those who served on a Second World War battleship also named HMS Prince of Wales.

The second ship in the Queen Elizabeth class is expected to enter service in 2019 after contractors complete work on the vessel.

HMS Prince of Wales faced an uncertain future following the 2010 strategic defence and security review, which also led to the Royal Navy's existing aircraft carrier being decommissioned.

The review recommended mothballing or selling the new aircraft carrier as a cost-saving measure.

In 2014, the UK Government announced HMS Prince of Wales would be brought into service alongside its sister ship.

Ceremony: Camilla broke a bottle of whisky on the ship's hull.. Aircraft Carrier Alliance

The two Queen Elizabeth-class carriers are the largest warships built for the Royal Navy and are expected to last 50 years.

They are 920ft long and are designed to carry up to 40 aircraft including the F35-B fighter jet and Merlin helicopters.

Together, they have cost more than £6bn and construction work involved six shipyards around the UK, with the vessels assembled in Rosyth.

'Seeing our sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth make her debut in Portsmouth last month was an amazing sight.'
Captain Stephen Moorhouse

The naming ceremony is a tradition which dates back thousands of years and includes a solemn blessing.

In her speech ahead of the christening, Camilla said her closest connection with the navy was through her husband, "another Prince of Wales."

She said: "So I already feel a particular affection for this ship.

"When she and her ship's company are out on the high seas, please remember that I will be holding you all in my thoughts and prayers."

HMS Prince of Wales will be commanded by captain Stephen Moorhouse, who was formerly in charge of HMS Ocean.

The 44-year-old said: "Seeing our sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth make her debut in Portsmouth last month was an amazing sight and I look forward to one day bringing HMS Prince of Wales home to the same warm welcome.

"Until then the ship's company in Rosyth will continue to grow and they have much to be proud of in all the work they have done so far, working with our civilian industry partners to bring this ship to life."

Defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: "HMS Prince of Wales is a prestigious name for what I'm sure will be a most prestigious ship. 

"Today is yet another landmark in an incredibly busy year for the Royal Navy and shipbuilding. 

"HMS Queen Elizabeth has undergone her sea trials and arrived into Portsmouth, I have cut the steel on the new Type 26 frigates and we announced our ambitious new National Shipbuilding Strategy this week."

