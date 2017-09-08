Murder inquiry after man found injured in street dies

Colin Oliphant was pronounced dead at the scene in Kelty, Fife, on Wednesday.

Murder: Police trying to trace Mr Oliphant's movements.

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man found injured in Fife.

Colin Oliphant was found needing urgent medical attention in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, around 11am on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem revealed he had been attacked shortly beforehand.

Police said he suffered a number of injuries to his body.

Detective chief inspector Raymond Brown, from the major investigations team, said they were trying to establish his movements.

Appeal: Witnesses urged to come forward.

He said: "Sadly, Mr Oliphant was unable to recover from the injuries he sustained and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time.

"Currently, we are working to establish the movements of Mr Oliphant and the circumstances that led to the attack.

"We are eager to speak to anyone with information that can assist with our inquiries or if you believe you saw anything suspicious in Keltyhill Avenue, or the surrounding area, on Wednesday morning then please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact the major investigation team via 101, quoting incident number 1047 of September 6.

