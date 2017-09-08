  • STV
Combustible cladding found on Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

NHS Lothian said the building is safe but precautionary measures are in place.

Royal Infirmary: Edinburgh hospital to impose safety measures.
Royal Infirmary: Edinburgh hospital to impose safety measures.

Extra safety measures are being put in place at a hospital after combustible cladding was found on the exterior.

The material was discovered at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE) during checks following the Grenfell Tower fire in London in June which claimed around 80 lives.

NHS Lothian said the building is safe, however it is introducing further safety measures while further comprehensive tests are carried out.

These include controlling access to the building facade by introducing temporary fencing and increasing vigilance and security to prevent unauthorised people or vehicles from coming into contact with it.

NHS Lothian chief executive Tim Davison said: "We take all matters surrounding fire safety very seriously and I would like to reassure patients, the public and our staff that the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh has a sophisticated fire prevention system.

"Our risk assessments and the additional measures we have put in place give us confidence that the hospital remains safe for our patients and staff.

"This confidence is endorsed by Scottish Fire & Rescue."

Since June NHS Lothian has been undertaking a review of all its buildings' external cladding, including risk assessments and necessary testing.

At RIE, which was built under the Private Finance Initiative (PFI), this testing and risk assessment has been undertaken jointly by NHS Lothian and Consort Healthcare.

The health board commissioned the University of Edinburgh to conduct tests on three samples of representative cladding from the exterior facade of the RIE.

These tests confirmed that the materials are combustible, although the panels were fully compliant with building standards at the time of its construction.

A second phase of testing of the cladding in line with British Standard 8414 will be carried out, with the time frame estimated at six weeks.

Health secretary Shona Robison said: "We have received assurances from NHS Lothian and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service that the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh building remains safe.

"As part of wider testing being carried out following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, some combustible material has been detected in the external panelling.

"Patient safety remains our top priority, and I am reassured that the Board is putting in place immediate, precautionary measures while further investigations take place."

Assistant chief officer David McGown, director of prevention and protection for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our fire safety audit - within our defined scope of responsibility - showed a high level of fire safety managerial compliance within Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."

The ministerial working group, set up to review building and fire safety following the Grenfell Tower tragedy heard about the situation at the RIE at its fifth meeting on Friday.

Communities secretary Angela Constance and housing minister Kevin Stewart received updates from Scottish Government officials and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Ministers welcomed the launch of a consultation on fire and building safety, which will better protect all homes against fire and smoke.

The consultation will look at whether the same standard should be applied across all housing - whether it is new-build, privately or socially rented or owner-occupied.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.