Family pays tribute to 'doting father' after Fife murder

Colin Oliphant died shortly after being found in a house in Kelty on Wednesday.

Colin Oliphant: Died at the scene in Kelty on Wednesday. Kingdom News Agency

The family of a man who died after being found injured in a house in Fife has praised him as a "doting father".

Colin Oliphant, 38, was found near the door of the house in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, at around 11am on Wednesday, urgently requiring medical attention.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem revealed he had been attacked shortly beforehand, having suffered a number of injuries to his body.

It is understood Mr Oliphant did not live at the address in Keltyhill Avenue but knew the owner.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family said: "Colin was a doting father and much loved by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

"We kindly ask members of the public to respect our privacy while we grieve."

Police Scotland said: "Our major investigation team are now leading the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death and identify whoever was responsible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.