Murder charge after death of man found injured in house

Colin Oliphant was found injured at a house in Kelty, Fife and died at the scene.

Tribute: Colin Oliphant was found in Keltyhill Avenue. Kingdom News Agency

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was found injured at a house in Fife.

Colin Oliphant, 38, was found in a house in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, around 11am on Wednesday, urgently requiring medical attention.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

On Saturday, Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been arrested and charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Oliphant's family had earlier released a statement paying tribute to him, saying: "Colin was a doting father and much loved by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

"We kindly ask members of the public to respect our privacy while we grieve."

