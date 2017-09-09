Sir Chris Hoy announces birth of baby daughter Chloe

The cycling legend said his daughter was born at 34 weeks, weighing 4lbs 14oz.

Birth: Mother and daughter are doing well. Sir Chris Hoy

Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy has announced his wife Sarra has given birth to a baby girl.

He posted on Twitter saying Chloe Rose Carol was born at 36 weeks, weighing 4lbs and 14oz.

The couple's first child, Callum David Robert, was born in 2014.

The six-time gold medalist said: "Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week!

"Born at 36 weeks, 4lbs 14oz, Sarra and Chloe doing really well."

His wife thanked staff at their local hospital for their "incredible care."

