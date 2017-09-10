Man detained as police probe suspicious death in house

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a street in Glenrothes.

Police: Enquiries are ongoing. Google 2017

A man has been detained following the suspicious death of another man in Fife.

Police and paramedics were called out to a house in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes around 10am on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Officers said they were continuing to carry out enquiries into the death.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as suspicious. A man has been detained."

