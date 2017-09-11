Man charged with murder after death at house in Fife

A 20-year-old was arrested following the death of another man, aged 21, in Glenrothes.

Greenlaw Crescent: Man found dead on Saturday. Google 2017

A young man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of another man at a house in Fife.

Police and paramedics were called out to the address in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, at around 10am on Saturday. The victim, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was immediately detained at the property and later charged with murder. He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective chief inspector Scott Cunningham, of Fife's criminal investigation department, said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

"Officers will be conducting enquiries and high visibility patrols in the local area over the coming days in order to reassure the local community.

"Anyone with any information or concerns can contact officers on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

