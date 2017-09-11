Edinburgh Zoo giant panda will not give birth this year

Tests carried out earlier this summer suggested Tian Tian had become pregnant.

Tian Tian: No cubs at zoo this year (file pic).

No panda cubs will be born at Edinburgh Zoo this year, it has been announced.

Tests carried out earlier this summer suggested giant panda Tian Tian was pregnant.

However, Edinburgh Zoo has now said the pregnancy has not resulted in cubs.

Barbara Smith, chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said: "There was great excitement when early tests indicated that Tian Tian was pregnant.

"Like everyone, we are sad that the pregnancy did not result in cubs this time around."

Ms Smith said giant panda breeding is an "incredibly complex, unpredictable process".

"I am incredibly proud of the work that takes place at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo and we remain hopeful that successful giant panda breeding will be possible in the future," she added.

"It is important too to emphasise the crucial role RZSS is playing in giant panda conservation success internationally.

"Last year the giant panda was reclassified from 'endangered' to 'vulnerable' in the wild, and RZSS can be justly proud of our efforts in safeguarding the future of the species, supporting over 30 conservation projects in China."

