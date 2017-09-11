Riot police called to five hour siege in housing estate

Armed officers were alerted to the incident in Chapelhill, Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

Armed: Up to ten police vehicles involved.

Riot police were called after a man barricaded himself in a house.

Armed officers were alerted to the incident in Chapelhill, Kirkcaldy at 9pm on Sunday.

Up to ten police vehicles were understood to have been called involving officers in riot gear.

The incident lasted more than five hours before the man was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of the public and officers.

"The operation came to a peaceful conclusion at around 2.15am on Monday.

"The man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.

"Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience as they dealt with this incident.

"Anyone with any further concerns can contact their police station via 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.