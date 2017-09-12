Northern Ireland manager arrested for 'drink-driving'

Michael O'Neill was stopped by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday.

O'Neill: The 48-year-old took Northern Ireland to Euro 2016. © SNS Group

The manager of the Northern Ireland football team has been arrested in Scotland on suspicion of drink-driving.

Michael O'Neill was detained by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday.

The 48-year-old former Hibernian player was driving eastbound on the A720 when he was stopped.

The Irish Football Association said it was aware of the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh arrested and charged a 48-year-old man in connection with drink-driving eastbound on the A720 around 12.55am on Sunday, September 10.

"He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on October 10."

O'Neill has been a major success as Northern Ireland manager, taking the side to the last 16 of last year's European Championships in France.

He has also guided them to within a whisker of their first World Cup since 1982 after a string of impressive results in qualifying.

Both of their remaining fixtures will take place just days before O'Neill's court date.

They will play Germany in Belfast on October 5 before travelling to play Norway on October 8.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.