Cyclist seriously hurt in smash with two cars in Edinburgh

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with two cars in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Holyrood Park road at 10.20am on Tuesday.

Police have closed the road between Duddingston Village and the Holyrood Park road roundabout.

The collision involved a white Hyundai Santa Fe and a grey Ford Focus.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to Holyrood Park Road at 10.20am on Tuesday following a collision between a cyclist, travelling east, and two cars, travelling west.

"The 34-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

"Local closures remain in place and the public are asked to avoid the area where possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

