Developers appeal Old Royal High School hotel rejection

Councillors last month turned down planning permission for iconic Edinburgh building.

The Old Royal High School has lain vacant since 1968. Ben Heathwood (Flickr/CC)

Developers refused permission to turn the Old Royal High School in Edinburgh into a luxury hotel are to appeal the decision.

Duddingston House Properties and Urbanist Hotels' latest proposals to transform the A-listed building on Calton Hill was rejected by city councillors in August.

Built by Thomas Hamilton in 1829 and owned by the local authority, the iconic building has been largely unused since the school moved out in 1968.

David Orr, co-founder of Urbanist Hotels, said: "In line with our contractual agreement with City of Edinburgh Council, we remain wholly committed to delivering an outstanding scheme for the old Royal High School, reviving a building which has been allowed to slip into a state of disrepair and neglect for nearly 50 years.

An artist's impression of the luxury hotel. Royal High School Hotel proposal

"We fully recognise the importance of Hamilton's Old Royal High School Building on a national level and our revised proposals guarantee the future of Hamilton's masterpiece, both architecturally and financially.

"As such, we have advised the planning and environmental appeals division of the Scottish Government that it is our intention to appeal the council's committee decision."

