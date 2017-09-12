Bikes 'sabotaged' by metal tacks during charity race

Several cyclists were unable to complete Sunday's Pedal for Scotland cycling event.

Bikes were damaged by metal tacks in a potential act of sabotage during Scotland's biggest cycling event.

Several riders were unable to complete Sunday's Pedal for Scotland charity race as a result.

Tacks were reportedly placed on the road in Whitecross, Falkirk, and Linlithgow, West Lothian.

Nobody was injured, but Cycling Scotland said the tacks risked causing serious harm.

"Nearly 8000 people had a fantastic time cycling with Pedal for Scotland," a spokeswoman said.

"Friends, families and colleagues were raising money for charities close to their hearts and there was enthusiastic support from spectators in most towns and villages along the route.

"We regret that the action of an idiotic individual or group of people has caused problems for event participants and risked serious injury to people.

"It has also slowed us down in opening the roads again."

Cyclist Shona Mitchell, who suffered a puncture, tweeted that hundreds of cyclists were left with flat tyres.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is investigating following a report of metal tacks on the road in Whitecross during a Pedal for Scotland event.

"A number of bikes were damaged, however no cyclists were injured."

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," they added.

The race on Sunday involved thousands of cyclists pedalling up to 93 miles between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

