Airline to launch link between Scotland and Washington DC

United Airlines will begin the daily service at Edinburgh Airport from next May.

Visitors will be able to visit the White House. Reuters

A direct route between the capitals of Scotland and the USA will operate from next summer.

United Airlines will run the daily service between Edinburgh Airport and Dulles International Airport, Washington DC, from May 23 next year.

Airport bosses say it's the first time there has been a direct route between the two destinations.

The airline will continue to run year-round flights to New York Newark in addition to extending their Chicago summer service.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "This is fantastic news for Edinburgh Airport and Scotland as we connect our two capital cities for the first time.

"Our partners at United have seen first-hand the positive impact of flights from Edinburgh to New York Newark and Chicago, and we are keen to replicate that to Washington for both a business and tourist audience.

"The Scottish economy will also benefit as we open up Edinburgh to a new market and as international passengers continue to soar, we will see a positive contribution to the local and national economy."

Minister for Transport Humza Yousaf said: "The launch of a direct route into America's capital city is great news for Scottish businesses, giving them better access to important US markets through United's hub operation.

"It will also help support our tourism industry by making it even easier for visitors to get a taste of the fantastic experiences Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole, have to offer."

