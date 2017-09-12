Kestrel captured on camera near Queensferry Crossing

The bird of prey was chowing down on some lunch overlooking the M90 at Rosyth.

Kestrel: Image captured by a Traffic Scotland camera. Traffic Scotland

A kestrel has been snapped up close near the Queensferry Crossing by a traffic camera.

The bird of prey appears to have been rudely interrupted from lunch while overlooking the M90 at a junction in Rosyth, just a short drive from the new bridge.

The image was caught by a Traffic Scotland camera on the Admiralty Junction at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Traffic on the way to the new crossing has been particularly busy, with long delays as thousands of sightseers flock to drive over the £1.35bn structure, formally opened by the Queen last Monday.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: "Kestrel having a spot of lunch right in front of the camera #M90 Admiralty! Yes we can see you!"

