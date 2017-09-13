Pug festival to have second day after tickets sell out

Scotland's first pug festival saw tickets sell out just over an hour after going on sale.

Pugs: The event is to held in West Lothian. Reuters

A second day has been added to Scotland's first pug festival after tickets sold out in just over an hour.

Organisers of PugFest say they have had an "amazing" response after they announced their inaugural Scottish event.

The festival, dubbed the Glastonbury for pugs, was originally scheduled to be a one-day event on April 29 next year.

It will now also run on April 28, with tickets for the new date due to go on sale at 9pm on Wednesday evening.

PugFest Scotland is taking place at the Scottish National Equestrian Centre near Broxburn in West Lothian.

A post on Facebook said: "Due to the amazing response to PugFest Scotland we have spoken with the venue and we're pleased to announce that pugfest will now be a two-day event."

Around 200 fans of the small dog breed have indicated they are going on Facebook.

The festival began in South Wales in 2014 in memory of a rescued pug called Poppy.

Co-organiser Martin Clowes said: "Everyone is really excited about the event already.

"We have wanted to hold PugFest in Scotland for a long time and we are so pleased it's finally happening.

"There is a real buzz about the event already, and we have already had offers from Scottish people who want to have stalls at the event."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.