Disabled children's charity faces closure over funding

Kindred needs to raise £40,000 by the end of September to stay afloat.

Kindred: Providing lifelines for families. Malcolm Cochrane Photography and Inspiring Scotland

A charity that has helped to transform the lives of disabled children for 25 years faces closure unless £40,000 can be raised by the end of September.

Over the last six months Kindred has suffered unexpected cuts in external grant funding and as a result is facing a funding deficit of up to £80,000.

The Edinburgh-based charity has now issued an urgent public to raise half the sum in order to secure its future.

Donations will go towards paying staff wages and supporting the Kindred team at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Kindred is currently in talks with Edinburgh City Council and the Scottish Government in a bid to secure the remainder of the funding.

Crime writer Ian Rankin is among those supporting the appeal.

He said: "Kindred is a charity that's been close to my heart ever since my son was born with special needs - over 20 years ago. I know first-hand the difference Kindred makes to families.

"With your help, they will continue to flourish and to offer support to those who need it."

Tally Jackson-Dyke, whose son Ridley has autism, said that Kindred provided a lifeline for her family.

She said: "We were at a real low and had just run out of energy to fight but Kindred picked us up and fixed everything."

In the past 12 months, Kindred has supported more than 1000 families across Scotland whose children have disabilities or other long-term conditions.

In addition to the Edinburgh team, the charity runs a service in Glasgow and has a community team working from Fife. Remote support is also offered through a helpline which tackles around 500 enquiries annually.

Adam O'Brien, a parent and pupil support manager with Edinburgh City Council, said: "Kindred provide an immensely valuable role in building resilience in families at a time of crisis and I have frequently heard parents say this at meetings I have attended."

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the appeal can do so via Kindred's JustGiving page.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.