Lorry overturns after crash with van at roundabout

Crash: Man was able to free himself from vehicle. @Papa_Lazerou

A lorry overturned after crash involving a van at a roundabout in West Lothian.

The two vehicles collided at the Boghead roundabout, near Bathgate, shortly after 8am on Thursday.

Fire crews were called out amid fears one of the drivers was trapped inside.

However, by the time they arrived he had managed to escape by himself.

Neither man involved was seriously injured in the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "A male casualty had already been released prior to arrival.

"Two casualties were checked over by the ambulance service."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the junction had reopened after 9am.

