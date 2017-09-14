Abandoned dog tied to railings without food or water
The eight-year-old female was found outside an unmanned police station in Blackburn.
The eight-year-old was abandoned without food or water at the station in Blackburn, West Lothian.
The rottweiler had been secured to the railings using a choke chain, the Scottish SPCA said.
It is unclear how long she had been there for.
"Whilst the dog is in good condition, she was left without food or water and the person who tied her up couldn't have been sure that whoever found her would help her," said inspector Alastair Adams.
"We haven't been able to locate any owner through her microchip so we're asking locals to contact us if they recognise her and know who she may have belonged to."
