Girl suffers fractured jaw in serious school assault

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital after the attack at Knox Academy, East Lothian.

Knox Academy: Girl also suffered concussion. Google 2017

A girl suffered a fractured jaw in a serious assault at a school.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital following the attack at Knox Academy in Haddington, East Lothian.

She is said to have sustained a fractured jaw and concussion following the assault on Monday, August 28.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in East Lothian received a report that a 14-year-old girl was the victim of an assault in Haddington on Monday, August 18 and enquiries into this are continuing."

Head of the school, Sarah Ingham, was on an unexplained period of leave when the attack happened.

The assault comes a year after Knox Academy pupil Molly Young suffered intense burns when classmate Emily Bowen poured drain cleaner containing sulphuric acid into her viola case at the school.

An East Lothian Council spokesman added: "The safety of our children and young people is always paramount and our schools have clear policies and procedures in place to ensure any allegations are dealt with appropriately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.