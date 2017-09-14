Cash machine ripped from wall in raid near taxi office
The incident happened on Pentland Place in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at 4.10am on Thursday.
Thieves have smashed through a cash machine in a raid near a taxi office.
Police have cordoned off the ATM near Treble Twenty Taxis.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife were called to a business premise on Pentland Place, Kirkcaldy, at around 4.10am on Thursday, September 14, following reports of damage to an ATM.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID on 101."
