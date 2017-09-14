Cash machine ripped from wall in raid near taxi office

The incident happened on Pentland Place in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at 4.10am on Thursday.

Pentland Place: A cordon has been put in place. Fife Jammer Locations

Thieves have smashed through a cash machine in a raid near a taxi office.

The incident happened on Pentland Place in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at 4.10am on Thursday.

Police have cordoned off the ATM near Treble Twenty Taxis.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife were called to a business premise on Pentland Place, Kirkcaldy, at around 4.10am on Thursday, September 14, following reports of damage to an ATM.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.