Students evacuated in flats blaze close to university

The fire happened at a block of student flats on Potterrow near Edinburgh University.

Potterrow: One of the students was taken to hospital. Google 2017

Students have been evacuated from their accommodation due to a fire near a university.

The blaze happened at a block of student flats on Potterrow in Edinburgh shortly after 1.10pm on Thursday.

Students have been evacuated while a man has been taken to hospital following the roof fire.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to an address on Potterrow at around 1.30pm on Thursday following a report that a roof was alight.

"A 35-year-old man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing with our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "Crews are making checks to the building.

"A high pressure hose reel was in use."

