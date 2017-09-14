Students evacuated in flats blaze close to university
The fire happened at a block of student flats on Potterrow near Edinburgh University.
Students have been evacuated from their accommodation due to a fire near a university.
The blaze happened at a block of student flats on Potterrow in Edinburgh shortly after 1.10pm on Thursday.
Students have been evacuated while a man has been taken to hospital following the roof fire.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to an address on Potterrow at around 1.30pm on Thursday following a report that a roof was alight.
"A 35-year-old man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing with our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "Crews are making checks to the building.
"A high pressure hose reel was in use."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.