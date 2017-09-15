Flat for organ transplant patients opens near hospital

The property near Edinburgh Royal Infirmary allows patients to save on hotel bills.

Flat: Temporary home for patients. STV

A new flat for organ transplant patients who travel long distances to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary has been officially opened.

The fully furnished two bedroom property offers access to a temporary, affordable home during treatment and is the first of its kind in Edinburgh.

NHS Lothian has leased the flat from Edinburgh city council, allowing transplant patients and their families to avoid costly hotel or B&B charges.

Alison Wilson, who donated a kidney to her husband Douglas four years ago, welcomed the new flat.

She said: "This is going to be such a bonus, and give the families one less thing to worry about when they're going through a very traumatic time.

"Anyone who's about to go into a big operation doesn't do a lot of sleeping the night before anyway.

"I was fortunate to have a room, but it was a basic room.

"Here I could have been up at 2am making a cup of tea - it's just the homely comforts."

Mr Wilson said: "This place is just outstanding, it's like walking into a home straight away.

"I think people will benefit hugely."

'Many of them have been on benefits or struggled to work so money can be quite tight.' Sylvia Baikie, public health practitioner

Sylvia Baikie, a public health practitioner, said: "Many families who go through for a transplant have been unwell for quite a while.

"Many of them have been on benefits or struggled to work so money can be quite tight.

"So to be able to provide accommodation at a nominal fee is really important."

